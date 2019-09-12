PUTA elections today: Candidates make last attempt to win over voters

chandigarh

The candidates contesting the Punjabi University Teachers Association (PUTA) elections on Friday made a last ditch effort to present their case before the voters on Thursday. Only regular and ad hoc faculty working on the varsity campus at regional centres and neighbourhood campuses,are eligible to participate.

The two alliances contesting the polls are Teachers’ United Front (TUF) and Progressive Teachers’ Alliance (PTA) .University registrar, Manjit Singh Nijjar, who is also the returning officer for the PUTA polls, said that all arrangements have been made for the polls and the results will be declared on Friday evening.

“As many as 575 members of PUTA will cast their vote to elect the new body,” Nijjar said.

Alliances fighting for same demands

Both teachers’ alliances have mentioned similar agendas in their manifestoes. TUF has mentioned 26 items in their manifesto and the PTA 31, on their demands and vision for the varsity faculty.

They have pressed upon taking up the matter of the financial condition of the university with the state government, and raising issues on promotions and pending arrears of teachers.

Both groups have mentioned points including restoration of old pension scheme, streamlining the promotion process under career advancement scheme(CAS), entry of vehicles belonging to faculty members of regional centres and neighbourhood campuses and ending ad hocism.

Candidates

From PTA, incumbent president, Bhupinder Singh Virk, from the department of law is contesting for the post of president, Sumandeep Kaur from the computer science engineering department, for vice-president, Jasdeep Singh from the department of economic for secretary, Gurpreet Singh Dhanoa from civil engineering department for joint secretary-cum-treasurer and Balraj Singh Brar, Paramjeet Kaur Gill and Charanjit Singh for executive members.

From TUF, Jaswinder Singh Brar from economics department is the candidate for president’s post, Harjinder Singh from electronics and communication engineering department for vice-president, Gurnam Singh Virk from social work department for secretary, Poonam Patyar of chemistry department for joint secretary-cum-treasurer and Ashok Bhatia, Avneetpal Singh, Harish Kumar, Pankaj Mohindru and Sikander Singh Cheema for executive members.

