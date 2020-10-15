PUTA members disappointed at postponement of meeting with V-C

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 23:13 IST

The newly elected members of the Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) on Thursday expressed displeasure over vice-chancellor Raj Kumar’s decision to postpone a scheduled meeting at the last minute.

On Wednesday, the V-C’s office had told PUTA president Mritunjay Kumar that Professor Raj Kumar will interact with the members on Thursday at 4.30 pm.

PUTA president, in a letter, addressed to vice-chancellor on Thursday stated that while they were expecting to meet him, a message was received at 3.29 pm, informing them that the meeting stands postponed.

In their letter, the body said that they condemn “disrespect shown by the vice-chancellor to the teachers’ representatives”.

Mritunjay Kumar said, “PUTA executive wanted to meet the V-C and apprise him about the various issues faced by the teachers.”

“As a protocol of the university, we were expecting that the vice-chancellor will greet the new teaching body. We understand that other commitments are also important but the meeting is also equally important,” said Kumar.

Meanwhile, an official at the V-C office said that Professor Raj Kumar had to go out of station due to an emergency so he could not attend the meeting.