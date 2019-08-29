Quiz contest for space enthusiasts held at Aanchal International school Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 12:44 IST

An inter-house quiz competition was held at Aanchal International School on Wednesday.

The topic of quiz was Chandrayaan-2. There were three teams, one from each house constituting of five participants each.The quiz consisted of three rounds: rapid fire round, descriptive answer round and optional round.

Akash House bagged the first position by scoring 130 points.

The principal lauded the efforts of students of all three houses and said that the competition proved to be an informative one for both the participants and the audience.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 12:42 IST