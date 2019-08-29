e-paper
Quiz contest for space enthusiasts held at Aanchal International school Chandigarh

The topic of quiz was Chandrayaan-2. There were three teams, one from each house constituting of five participants each.The quiz consisted of three rounds: rapid fire round, descriptive answer round and optional round.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 29, 2019 12:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Participants of the quiz held at Aanchal International School.
Participants of the quiz held at Aanchal International School. (HT)
         

An inter-house quiz competition was held at Aanchal International School on Wednesday.

The topic of quiz was Chandrayaan-2. There were three teams, one from each house constituting of five participants each.The quiz consisted of three rounds: rapid fire round, descriptive answer round and optional round.

Akash House bagged the first position by scoring 130 points.

The principal lauded the efforts of students of all three houses and said that the competition proved to be an informative one for both the participants and the audience.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 12:42 IST

