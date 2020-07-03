Racial abuse: HC judge asks if anyone has seen God, his skin colour

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 22:14 IST

Stressing that more efforts are required to eliminate racial abuse, the Punjab and Haryana high court’s justice RN Raina asked if anyone has ever seen God or knows his skin colour.

The remarks were made during the hearing of a matter in which he rebuked the Punjab Police for using the term ‘Negro’ while referring to an African-origin person in police documents and sought steps from the DGP to end racial abuse.

“Let us stamp out any thought process on unfair discrimination based on caste, creed, skin colour, nationality and race, on the equator or off it, on a whim of suspicion in an anticipated criminal investigation,” he said, stressing that cops be counselled on regular basis through sensitisation workshops. He said it might make a difference in cops dealing with Africans in India without them making personal comments or insults.

Following the rebuke, police told court that cops found using racial words in official records will face disciplinary action and efforts will be made to sensitise regarding not using offensive language while preparing documents.

It was informed that a circular has been issued sensitising the officers in field.

The court said that if a witness or an accused uses derogatory racial term, he should also be taken to task. “It is the attitude of the police that requires reformation and if the process of change comes about, ushered by the police instructions to lower level, only then can we truly achieve meaningful and proactive ‘colour blindness against social and biological prejudice’,” the judge said.

“Crime or suspicion of commission of crime is to be dealt with in accordance with law and there is nothing personal about it for any policeman, as the offence is against the state and the laws should be enforced in a reasonable manner and by the procedure established by the law,” the judge added.