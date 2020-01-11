e-paper
Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / Rain forecast from Monday as mercury dips further in Punjab, Haryana

Rain forecast from Monday as mercury dips further in Punjab, Haryana

Punjab’s Adampur town recorded a low of 2.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday, while Chandigarh witnessed a minimum at 4.8 degrees Celsius

chandigarh Updated: Jan 11, 2020 11:51 IST
Cold wave conditions continued in the plains of Punjab and Haryana with dense fog engulfing several places, especially along the highways and the minimum temperatures dipping one to six degrees below normal in most places.

The department has forecast rain from January 13.

Punjab’s Adampur recorded a low of 2.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the meteorological department here said.

Karnal, Hisar and Narnaul in Haryana recorded lows of 3.8, 4.2 and 4.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees, a fall from 5.2 degrees on Friday.

The maximum temperatures at most places in Punjab and Haryana hovered around 15 degrees.

The holy city of Amritsar and the industrial hub of Ludhiana in Punjab recorded a low of 5.1 and 6.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to the meteorological department, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely in both the states from January 13, which may intensify the cold wave.

