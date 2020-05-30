e-paper
Chandigarh / Temperature drops by five degrees in HP as rainfall continues

Temperature drops by five degrees in HP as rainfall continues

The state meteorological department has issued a yellow warning for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Shimla for May 31.

May 30, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

The middle and lower hills continued to receive rain and hail for the third consecutive day in Himachal on Saturday.

The minimum temperatures in the state were one-two degrees below normal while the maximum temperatures were five degrees below normal.

The state meteorological department has issued a yellow warning for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Shimla for May 31. The yellow warning means people should factor in travel delays, or disruption of day-to-day activities due to inclement weather.

State meteorological department director Dr Manmohan Singh said due to a fresh western disturbance, rainfall, accompanied by hailstorm and thunderstorm, was likely to continue throughout the state till June 1.

“The weather will remain dry in lower and middle hills on June 2 and 3 but it will continue to rain in the higher hills till June 3. Rainfall is likely to continue throughout the state from June 4 onwards,” he said.

The maximum temperature in Shimla, the state’s capital, also dropped by a few notches as it recorded a maximum temperature of 21.3°C.

Kufri, near Shimla, recorded a maximum temperature of 18.5°C, while Manali, a popular hill station, recorded a maximum temperature of 23.8°C.

Another prominent hill station, Dalhousie in Chamba recorded a maximum temperature of 16.1°C, while Dharamshala recorded a maximum temperature of 25.4°C.

The temperatures in Solan, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Nahan were 26.5°C, 34.5°C, 34.2°C and 29.9°C, respectively.

Kalpa in Kinnaur recorded a maximum temperature of 20.6°C.

Recording a minimum temperature of 5.2°C, Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest in the state while Una was the hottest at 37°C. Una’s maximum temperature had been above 40°C earlier in the week.

