Home / Chandigarh / Rainfall, thunderstorms in HP, yellow warning issued

Rainfall, thunderstorms in HP, yellow warning issued

Weather will be dry throughout the state on May 1, after which rainfall is likely to continue till May 3.

chandigarh Updated: Apr 27, 2020 15:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
Ghamroor in Kangra district received 30mm rain, which was the highest in the state, followed by Nahan in Sirmaur district, which received 27.4mm rain. 
Ghamroor in Kangra district received 30mm rain, which was the highest in the state, followed by Nahan in Sirmaur district, which received 27.4mm rain. (Deepak Sansta / HT Representative Image )
         

Heavy rainfall, hailstorm and thunderstorms took place across the state on Monday.

A yellow warning has been issued by the state’s meteorological department for as many as nine districts, excluding Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and Sirmaur districts for Monday, Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Solan for Tuesday and for Chamba, Shimla and Mandi on Wednesday.

Ghamroor in Kangra district received 30mm rain, which was the highest in the state, followed by Nahan in Sirmaur district, which received 27.4mm rain.

State meteorological department director Dr Manmohan Singh said that due to a fresh western disturbance, snowfall in higher hills and rainfall along with hailstorm and thunderstorms at lower and middle hills is likely to continue throughout the state till April 30.

Weather will be dry throughout the state on May 1, after which rainfall is likely to continue till May 3.

While the minimum temperature was normal, the maximum temperatures were four to five degrees below normal.

Shimla, the state’s capital received 16.4mm rain and recorded 10.3 degrees minimum temperature.

Kufri received 8mm rain and recorded a minimum temperature 7.4°C, and Manali recorded 8.8°C minimum temperature.

Dalhousie has received 15km rain and recorded a minimum 9.4°C temperature, while Dharamshala recorded 12.8°C minimum temperature.

Solan, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Nahan recorded 12.2°C, 16.0°C, 15.8°C and 17.3°C minimum temperature, respectively.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded 6.6 degrees minimum temperature.

Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was coldest in the state at 5°C while Una was the hottest at 34.7°C and witnessed 9.2 mm rain.

