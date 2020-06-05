e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 05, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Rainy weekend on the cards in Chandigarh

Rainy weekend on the cards in Chandigarh

Western disturbances will remain active in the region and rain up to 20mm with winds blowing at speeds up to 40km/hour can be expected, especially on Saturday

chandigarh Updated: Jun 05, 2020 22:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Light rain is likely in Chandigarh over the weekend before dry weather sets in from Monday onwards.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), western disturbances will remain active in the region and rain up to 20mm with winds blowing at speeds up to 40km/hour can be expected, especially on Saturday.

Meanwhile, maximum temperature went down from 36.4°C on Thursday to 33.2°C on Friday. Minimum temperature went down from 23.2°C to 23°C. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 34 and 37 degrees while minimum temperature will remain between 24 and 26 degrees.

top news
‘Peaceful discussions’: India, China hold diplomatic parleys on LAC standoff
‘Peaceful discussions’: India, China hold diplomatic parleys on LAC standoff
Miffed with BJP, Mamata notes why she hasn’t asked for PM Modi’s removal
Miffed with BJP, Mamata notes why she hasn’t asked for PM Modi’s removal
Ahead of Saturday’s meet over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
Ahead of Saturday’s meet over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
Air India faces ‘overwhelming’ demand during bookings for Vande Bharat Mission Phase 3
Air India faces ‘overwhelming’ demand during bookings for Vande Bharat Mission Phase 3
Silver Lake to invest an additional ₹4,546.80 crore in Reliance Jio
Silver Lake to invest an additional ₹4,546.80 crore in Reliance Jio
Lunar Eclipse 2020: Twitter in awe as Strawberry Moon graces the night sky
Lunar Eclipse 2020: Twitter in awe as Strawberry Moon graces the night sky
Black Lives Matter group sues Trump for forceful eviction of protestors
Black Lives Matter group sues Trump for forceful eviction of protestors
Watch: Jodhpur cops thrash & kneel on man’s neck for not wearing mask
Watch: Jodhpur cops thrash & kneel on man’s neck for not wearing mask
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In