Rainy weekend on the cards in Punjab, Haryana

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 20:33 IST

The weather department has forecast rain in the region on Saturday and Sunday, with chances of light rain in isolated stations on Monday as well.

Officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh, said the rain will be caused due to moisture influx from the Arabian sea, and low-level easterly winds blowing in the region. “Light to moderate rain, up to 30mm, will commence from south-western parts of Haryana on Friday night itself and spread over the state on Saturday. It is likely to cover Chandigarh and parts of Punjab as well, but Haryana will be affected most. Gusty winds up to 40km per hour with thunder and hail are expected in isolated stations,” they said.

A drop of up to four degrees in the prevailing temperatures can be expected during this time, especially if it rains in the mornings. Temperature will rise from Monday onwards, but is still expected to stay 1-2 degrees below normal.