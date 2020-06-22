e-paper
Chandigarh / Patiala's Government Rajindra Hospital medical superintendent quarantined

Patiala’s Government Rajindra Hospital medical superintendent quarantined

The superintendent had come in contact with an infected clerk, 16 staffers have tested positive for Covid-19 so far

chandigarh Updated: Jun 22, 2020 18:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Patiala
(Representative Image/HT )
         

Government Rajindra Hospital’s medical superintendent Dr Paras Pandove was quarantined after a clerical member tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday.

Two Rajindra hospital staffers, including a nurse and clerk tested positive, on Sunday. After receiving the results, the district administration started tracing the contacts of Covid-19 positive patients and found that the clerk had met the medical superintendent.

Sixteen Rajindra hospital staffers have tested positive for Covid-19 so far.

District epidemiologist Dr Sumeet Singh said, “We have taken the medical superintendent’s sample for testing and have quarantined him.”

Earlier, authorities at Government Rajindra Hospital had said doctors and other staffers of will face disciplinary action if they contract coronavirus ‘due to their negligence’. The move came days after 13 staffers of the hospital were found positive for Covid-19.

The order read: “If anyone gets infected due to his or her own negligence, he/she should be personally responsible for this. Disciplinary action will be taken against him/her under the Disaster Management Act.”

Civil surgeon had said some staffers don’t use protective gear and ignore social distancing. Doctors took up the issue with Government Medical College principal on Friday.

Medical superintendent Dr Paras Pandove too had said, “It is just an alert for the safety of doctors and employees. We have provided safety gear to all. Those not using them and get infected, it’s their fault.”

