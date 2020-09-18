Rape-murder convict arrested for extortion bid in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 22:06 IST

The police here have arrested a 30-year-old Palsora resident for attempting to extort money at knifepoint from a chemist shop owner.

The accused, identified as Bhagat Singh, alias Manga, is also a convicted murderer.

He was arrested near Palsora police post on Thursday night and produced before the court which sent him to judicial custody on Friday. Police have also recovered the knife from him.

In his complaint, Rahul Ghai of Palsora said that about two days back, the accused had walked into his shop and demanded ₹20,000 at knifepoint. He had threatened to kill him if he failed to pay up in two days.

On September 17, the accused came to the shop again and threatened Ghai, following which he raised the alarm. On seeing people starting to gather, the accused fled.

Police said Manga, who was out on bail, has two murder cases registered against him — at Sector 39 police station in November 2013 and Mohali Phase 1 police station in 2010.

Manga was convicted and awarded life term for the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl from Palsora village, whose body was found in a gunny bag dumped in a forest area in November 2013, police said.