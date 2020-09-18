e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Rape-murder convict arrested for extortion bid in Chandigarh

Rape-murder convict arrested for extortion bid in Chandigarh

The accused had walked into a chemist shop and demanded ₹20,000 at knifepoint from its owner.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 18, 2020 22:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The accused was arrested near Palsora police post on Thursday night.
The accused was arrested near Palsora police post on Thursday night.(Representational photo)
         

The police here have arrested a 30-year-old Palsora resident for attempting to extort money at knifepoint from a chemist shop owner.

The accused, identified as Bhagat Singh, alias Manga, is also a convicted murderer.

He was arrested near Palsora police post on Thursday night and produced before the court which sent him to judicial custody on Friday. Police have also recovered the knife from him.

In his complaint, Rahul Ghai of Palsora said that about two days back, the accused had walked into his shop and demanded ₹20,000 at knifepoint. He had threatened to kill him if he failed to pay up in two days.

On September 17, the accused came to the shop again and threatened Ghai, following which he raised the alarm. On seeing people starting to gather, the accused fled.

Police said Manga, who was out on bail, has two murder cases registered against him — at Sector 39 police station in November 2013 and Mohali Phase 1 police station in 2010.

Manga was convicted and awarded life term for the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl from Palsora village, whose body was found in a gunny bag dumped in a forest area in November 2013, police said.

top news
Top govt panel reviews Ladakh situation ahead of military talks
Top govt panel reviews Ladakh situation ahead of military talks
Election officials in Bihar told to fact check, call out fake news
Election officials in Bihar told to fact check, call out fake news
ED attaches three hotels worth Rs 100 crore in PMC Bank fraud
ED attaches three hotels worth Rs 100 crore in PMC Bank fraud
‘Members rarely met’: Smriti Irani on Centre scrapping Handloom Board
‘Members rarely met’: Smriti Irani on Centre scrapping Handloom Board
India, Japan looking at working together in Bangladesh and Myanmar: Jaishankar
India, Japan looking at working together in Bangladesh and Myanmar: Jaishankar
Anil Dhasmana is new chief of NTRO, spy agency that keeps an eye from the sky
Anil Dhasmana is new chief of NTRO, spy agency that keeps an eye from the sky
Delhi schools to stay shut for students until October 5
Delhi schools to stay shut for students until October 5
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In