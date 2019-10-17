Rebel MLA Baldev Singh back in AAP fold

chandigarh

Rebel MLA Baldev Singh returned to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday, saying he has realised that the party is the “only alternative” for Punjab and Punjabis.

The Jaitu MLA announced his return to the party fold on social media after a meeting with AAP state unit president Bhagwant Mann, leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema and Mehal Kalan MLA Kulwant Singh Pandori in Ludhiana. AAP’s media in-charge Manjit Sidhu was also present.

“I had an opportunity to meet Mann. It was as comforting as meeting an old and talented student. He had no complaints and welcomed me wholeheartedly,” he posted on Facebook.

Baldev Singh, while showering praise on the two-time Sangrur MP, said when the party candidates for the assembly byelections were announced, Mann gave him an open invitation. “I made up my mind then to work for the welfare of Punjabis from the party platform,” he wrote, calling the AAP the only alternative for the people.

The Jaitu MLA’s U-turn is being seen as a setback for another rebel AAP leader and Punjab Ekta Party (PEP) chief Sukhpal Singh Khaira whom he had joined after quitting the AAP.

Baldev Singh, who is facing a disqualification petition under the anti-defection law, could not be contacted as he switched off his mobile phone after the meeting.

While Cheema welcomed his decision, Pandori said his (Baldev Singh’s) return to the party was unconditional. “He had some grievances, but things have been settled. The party is in touch with some other rebel leaders also,” he said, refusing to call it ‘ghar wapsi’ (homecoming).

Baldev Singh was among the seven MLAs who turned rebel after the AAP leadership unceremoniously removed Bholath legislator Sukhpal Singh Khaira from the post of leader of opposition in July 2018. When Khaira floated his separate party in January this year, the Jaitu MLA resigned from the primary membership of the AAP, accusing its national convener Arvind Kejriwal of being “dictatorial and arrogant”.

He later contested from the Faridkot Lok Sabha seat as the candidate of PEP and got just 4.51% votes, forfeiting his security deposit. A petition for his disqualification from the membership of the state assembly under the anti-defection law is pending before the speaker who has called him for a personal hearing on October 22.

