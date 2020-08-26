e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Reconsider Punjab food commission chairman’s house allotment issue: HC tells Chandigarh administration

Reconsider Punjab food commission chairman’s house allotment issue: HC tells Chandigarh administration

Reddy had moved the HC in 2019, challenging the UT administration’s notice asking him to handover the Sector-16 accommodation that was allotted to him while he was serving as an IAS officer with the Punjab government

chandigarh Updated: Aug 26, 2020 22:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
(Representative Image/HT)
         

Quashing the order asking former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and Punjab State Food Commission chairperson DP Reddy to vacate his government-alloted accommodation, the Punjab and Haryana high court asked the UT administration to re-consider the matter.

Reddy had moved the high court (HC) in 2019, challenging the UT administration’s notice asking him to handover the Sector-16 accommodation that was allotted to him while he was serving as an IAS officer with the Punjab government.

Reddy had taken premature retirement the same day he was appointed Punjab State Food Commission chairperson in 2018. In 2019, he had made a representation before the UT administration requesting that he be allowed to retain the house. The request was declined and Reddy was asked to vacate the accommodation, following which he had sought judicial intervention.

Now, the HC has quashed the order, in which he was given a week’s time to vacate the premises, and the house allotment committee has been asked to re-examine the issue within 15 days and make an allotment as per his entitlement. Till the time, status quo has been ordered.

Reddy had argued that being a chairperson, he is entitled to a higher category house against what he was occupying. He had also questioned why he was being asked to first vacate the house and then seek allotment as it would result in undue hardship and harassment.

The UT administration had told the court that the house allotted to him stood cancelled and he was no longer entitled to any government accommodation on account of his appointment and is only entitled to house-rent allowance.

tags
top news
BJP to bank on PM Modi’s development plank to fight TMC in Bengal polls
BJP to bank on PM Modi’s development plank to fight TMC in Bengal polls
FIR against Rhea Chakraborty over drug probe in Sushant Rajput case
FIR against Rhea Chakraborty over drug probe in Sushant Rajput case
SG Tushar Mehta refuses permission to prosecute Swara Bhasker for criminal contempt
SG Tushar Mehta refuses permission to prosecute Swara Bhasker for criminal contempt
‘Can’t have one nation-one political party system’: Mamata after seven CMs meet
‘Can’t have one nation-one political party system’: Mamata after seven CMs meet
‘Will Modi govt guarantee no one will contract Covid-19’: Cong on JEE, NEET
‘Will Modi govt guarantee no one will contract Covid-19’: Cong on JEE, NEET
UAE-Israel deal has opened ‘lots of opportunities’: S Jaishankar
UAE-Israel deal has opened ‘lots of opportunities’: S Jaishankar
US spy planes fly into China airspace during drills for 2nd day in a row
US spy planes fly into China airspace during drills for 2nd day in a row
Alleged Rhea drug link: Sushant’s family’s lawyer says case getting ‘serious’
Alleged Rhea drug link: Sushant’s family’s lawyer says case getting ‘serious’
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In