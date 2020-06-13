e-paper
Chandigarh / Reconsider reopening of Panjab University, teachers urge V-C

Reconsider reopening of Panjab University, teachers urge V-C

Universities are scheduled to resume the session on June 16 after a month-long summer break.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 13, 2020 19:53 IST
HT Corrrespondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) on Saturday urged the vice-chancellor to reconsider reopening of the university amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Since ours is an educational institution, your kind attention is invited to the guidelines issued by MHA and UT administration from time to time. Since the outbreak of pandemic special directions have been issued for all educational institutions, including universities, to ensure the safety and health of students, teachers, staff and general public, including parents, who are likely to visit the university offices and departments in view of the ambiguous situation regarding admissions and examinations,” reads the letter to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar

“Your kind attention in this regard is invited to the following order issued by MHA on May 30, 2020, in which specific and clear guidelines have been issued for all educational institutions, including universities. In light of MHA guidelines, the decision of reopening of the university on June 16 needs to be reconsidered, especially when there are serious apprehensions of community spread of Covid-19 in the coming days,” PUTA added.

