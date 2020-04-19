Red Zone: UT Police seal 15 of 38 border points
Police personnel will thermal scan all commuters entering the city from the open border pointschandigarh Updated: Apr 19, 2020 21:39 IST
The local police on Sunday closed 15 of the total 38 border points leading to Chandigarh after the UT administration declared the entire city a containment zone.
Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Jagadale said, “Another 23 points are open for vehicles coming from nearby areas. Police personnel at these checkpoints will thermal scan all commuters entering the city.”
Since Saturday, 2,906 four-wheelers and 2,418 two-wheelers have entered the city from other cities. Among these, 250 four-wheelers and 189 scooterists were denied entry.
POINTS CLOSED
T-point near Punjab and Haryana civil secretariat leading to Nayagaon and Kansal
Togan barrier
Road connecting Maloya with Togan village
Sarangpur barrier
Jayanti Majri
Barrier near IRB Complex road, Sarangpur, towards village Padachh
Road from Manimajra towards Mansa Devi
Road from Mauli Jagran to Sector 17, Panchkula
Road from Mauli Jagran to Sectors 17/18, Panchkula
Road leading to Raipur Kalan
Road near Sectors 52/53
Badheri barrier
Dividing road near Sectors 55/56
Road dividing Sector 48C and D
Road dividing Sector 49C and D