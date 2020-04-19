Red Zone: UT Police seal 15 of 38 border points

chandigarh

The local police on Sunday closed 15 of the total 38 border points leading to Chandigarh after the UT administration declared the entire city a containment zone.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Jagadale said, “Another 23 points are open for vehicles coming from nearby areas. Police personnel at these checkpoints will thermal scan all commuters entering the city.”

Since Saturday, 2,906 four-wheelers and 2,418 two-wheelers have entered the city from other cities. Among these, 250 four-wheelers and 189 scooterists were denied entry.

POINTS CLOSED

T-point near Punjab and Haryana civil secretariat leading to Nayagaon and Kansal

Togan barrier

Road connecting Maloya with Togan village

Sarangpur barrier

Jayanti Majri

Barrier near IRB Complex road, Sarangpur, towards village Padachh

Road from Manimajra towards Mansa Devi

Road from Mauli Jagran to Sector 17, Panchkula

Road from Mauli Jagran to Sectors 17/18, Panchkula

Road leading to Raipur Kalan

Road near Sectors 52/53

Badheri barrier

Dividing road near Sectors 55/56

Road dividing Sector 48C and D

Road dividing Sector 49C and D