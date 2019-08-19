e-paper
Monday, Aug 19, 2019

Regional schools throng Little Flower Convent

The theme of the event was 'We Care'.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 19, 2019 14:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Students performing at Little Flower Convent School in Panchkula.
Students performing at Little Flower Convent School in Panchkula. (HT/Sanjeev Sharma )
         

As many as eight teams from convent schools of various districts participated in the ‘Catholic Institute of Carmelite Sisters (CICS)’ meet that was organised at Little Flower Convent School, Sector 14, Panchkula, on Saturday.

The theme of the event was ‘We Care’.

The school teams included St Joseph’s Convent School, Hoshiarpur; St Teresa Convent School, Ghaziabad; St Joseph’s High School, Ferozepur; and other convent schools from Jalandhar, Jind, Samba and Dhina.

Associate director of research, Chitkara University, Nitin K Saluja, was the chief guest. Students of Little Flower Convent School performed a prayer dance followed by a message from principal sister Archana.

The meet was followed by interschool events such as tableau competition, coherent communicator, creative wonder and techie talent. Little Flower Convent School, Panchkula, won the tableau competition in which the participating teams displayed concepts related to environment, society and basic needs.

A panel discussion was also held in which the teams were given seven different topics. Toppers of the school were also felicitated on the occasion.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 13:21 IST

