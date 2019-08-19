Regional schools throng Little Flower Convent

chandigarh

As many as eight teams from convent schools of various districts participated in the ‘Catholic Institute of Carmelite Sisters (CICS)’ meet that was organised at Little Flower Convent School, Sector 14, Panchkula, on Saturday.

The theme of the event was ‘We Care’.

The school teams included St Joseph’s Convent School, Hoshiarpur; St Teresa Convent School, Ghaziabad; St Joseph’s High School, Ferozepur; and other convent schools from Jalandhar, Jind, Samba and Dhina.

Associate director of research, Chitkara University, Nitin K Saluja, was the chief guest. Students of Little Flower Convent School performed a prayer dance followed by a message from principal sister Archana.

The meet was followed by interschool events such as tableau competition, coherent communicator, creative wonder and techie talent. Little Flower Convent School, Panchkula, won the tableau competition in which the participating teams displayed concepts related to environment, society and basic needs.

A panel discussion was also held in which the teams were given seven different topics. Toppers of the school were also felicitated on the occasion.

