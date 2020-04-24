Register for BS4 vehicles till April 30 in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 20:56 IST

People who had bought Bharat Stage IV (BS4) vehicles in the city, but could not register these due to the Covid-19 lockdown, can get the registration done till April 30.

The extension is available only for those who have already submitted their documents online.

Representatives from the automobile industry had taken up the issue with the UT administration in a video conference on Thursday.

They had contended that because of the sudden announcement of the lockdown and curfew, many could not complete the process of registration of BS4 vehicles. This decision of the administration will benefit all those who could not complete the process.