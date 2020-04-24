e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Register for BS4 vehicles till April 30 in Chandigarh

Register for BS4 vehicles till April 30 in Chandigarh

The extension is available only for those who have already submitted their documents online.

chandigarh Updated: Apr 24, 2020 20:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

People who had bought Bharat Stage IV (BS4) vehicles in the city, but could not register these due to the Covid-19 lockdown, can get the registration done till April 30.

The extension is available only for those who have already submitted their documents online.

Representatives from the automobile industry had taken up the issue with the UT administration in a video conference on Thursday.

They had contended that because of the sudden announcement of the lockdown and curfew, many could not complete the process of registration of BS4 vehicles. This decision of the administration will benefit all those who could not complete the process.

top news
In tests at Delhi’s biggest containment zones, a 6/11 score raises hope
In tests at Delhi’s biggest containment zones, a 6/11 score raises hope
Covid-19: In key video conference with PM Modi, what could be on states’ wish list
Covid-19: In key video conference with PM Modi, what could be on states’ wish list
In Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown exit plan, 1 principle and 2 crucial worries
In Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown exit plan, 1 principle and 2 crucial worries
Live: Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 2514; death toll mounts to 53
Live: Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 2514; death toll mounts to 53
4 crore Indians may be without mobile phones by May-end
4 crore Indians may be without mobile phones by May-end
‘Has been such an amazing journey’: Kohli talks about his future with RCB
‘Has been such an amazing journey’: Kohli talks about his future with RCB
‘He was a nightmare’: Anderson, Broad name toughest batsman to bowl at
‘He was a nightmare’: Anderson, Broad name toughest batsman to bowl at
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news