Remand of UP man held for supplying arms to Khalistani terrorists extended

The man was nabbed by the anti-terrorist squad (ATS) of the UP Police from Meerut on June 7

chandigarh Updated: Jun 12, 2020 01:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
MOHALI

A local court on Thursday extended the police remand of a man arrested for supplying arms to Khalistani terrorists till June 16.

Javad was nabbed by the anti-terrorist squad (ATS) of the UP Police from Meerut on June 7. The special operation cell of Punjab Police brought the arms supplier on a production warrant to Mohali and produced before duty magistrate Amit Bakshi, civil judge (junior division. The court had earlier remanded Javed till June 11.

The special operation cell pleaded that they have to ascertain Javed’s links with other terrorist groups, the source from where he procured arms and ammunition and funding.

Javed was wanted in Punjab for his alleged involvement in supplying of arms and ammunition to Dharminder Singh, alias Gugni, of Ludhiana and a member of the banned Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), who was involved in the murder of a senior RSS leader Jagdish Kumar Gagneja.

Javed’s accomplice Ashish was arrested earlier. Dharminder is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

In November 2019, Javed on the instructions of Dharminder, gave three pistols to his aide, the ATS said in the statement.

Ina joint operation by the UP ATS and Punjab Police, in May this year, Tirath Singh, a suspected terrorist owing allegiance to the Khalistan movement, was arrested from Thapar Nagar in Meerut. He was handed over to Punjab Police after interrogation.

In February this year, the UP-ATS arrested Ashish, a key arms supplier of the Khalistan Liberation Force members from Haridwar. In November 2019, the ATS arrested a man and his accomplice from the state’s Shamli district for their alleged involvement in supplying arms and ammunition to pro-Khalistan terror groups.

