RENOVATION WORK: Jallianwala Bagh to be closed to visitors from Feb 15 to April 12

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 21:54 IST

As the Jallianwala Bagh is being given a major facelift under a redevelopment project, the memorial will remain closed to visitors for two months, a government of India communiqué said on Friday.

The communiqué, released by Press Information Bureau (PIB), said the memorial will remain closed to visitors from February 15 to April 12, so that the ongoing renovation work could be completed before April 13.

“The country is commemorating the centenary year of Jallianwala Bagh massacre from April 13, 2019 to April 13, 2020. The Union ministry of culture has initiated a redevelopment project, which is presently being executed, to provide a facelift to the memorial. Accordingly, it has been decided to temporarily close the entry of visitors to the Jalianwala Bagh from February 15 to April 12,” it said.