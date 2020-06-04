Residents up in arms against containment restrictions in Chandigarh localities

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 00:32 IST

Perturbed over restrictions on movement put by the Chandigarh administration in their localities, the residents of containment zones in Sector 30B and Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on Wednesday held protests against the administration.

To control the situation, the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) reached the spot and assured residents that the UT administration will soon hold a review meeting on the issue.

The protest comes in the wake of the death of an 80-year-old woman in the containment zone of Sector 30B on Monday. The woman who tested positive posthumously had allegedly died after an ambulance failed to reach her on time. After that, MC councilor Devinder Singh Babla wrote to the UT alleging administrative lapses.

A resident of Sector 30B, requesting anonymity, said, “The administration had assured us that the containment zone tag will be removed by June 4, and we had cooperated with them. We are not ready for further extension of the same.”

BAPU DHAM RESIDENTS TURN AWAY RATION

Meanwhile, in pocket 15 of the Bapu Dham Colony, residents refused to take dry ration and vegetables from the administration.

“For the last two days we have been protesting against the faulty testing procedures, and the holding of the whole locality under curfew when only a few houses have reported positive cases,” said a resident.

The people in the pocket called off the protest only after the local administration assured them that by June 9 a decision will be taken on the issue. “We will start a hunger strike if the administration doesn’t fulfil its promise made today to exclude us from the containment zone,” said the resident.

Currently, there are three containment zones in Chandigarh including certain pockets of the Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 30B and Kacchi Colony in Dhanas.

A senior UT official confirmed that the administration will soon hold a meeting with the local committees of the affected areas and a final call will be taken on the issue.