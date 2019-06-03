Respite in sight from heatwave in Punjab, Haryana from Tuesday: IMD

There is some respite in sight from the unprecedented heatwave sweeping Punjab and Haryana, but not before Tuesday.

Heatwave conditions are likely to continue till Monday and abate gradually, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

According to the IMD, two western disturbances are likely to hit region in quick succession, leading to dust storm, thunderstorm, accompanied with gusty winds — between 30kmph and 40kmph — and lightning at isolated places in Punjab and Haryana on June 4, 5 and 6.

Meanwhile, heat wave conditions continued to prevail in the region on Sunday with Narnaul in Haryana recording a highest temperature of 47.2° C and Bhiwani 45.6° C.

In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a high of 45.8° C. Patiala, Ludhiana and Amritsar also sizzled at 43° C, 43.6° C and 43.8° C, respectively.

The IMD has issued yellow colour coded warning for Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab and Haryana for Monday.

The IMD has four colour codes to indicate the severity weather systems – red for extremely severe weather conditions, followed by amber, yellow and then green, which denotes normalcy.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 12:15 IST