Revoke decision to turn DDU Hospital into Covid-19 facility: CPI(M)

chandigarh

Updated: May 11, 2020 18:17 IST

Communist Party of India (Marxists) has demanded the state government to reverse the decision of making Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU), Shimla a dedicated Covid-19 hospital and restart its out-patient department (OPD) to provide relief to the people.

CPI(M) has alleged that the state government has taken this decision hastily. People have already faced a lot of problems due to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) being turned into Covid-19 dedicated hospital and now turning DDU into a dedicated hospital and shutting its OPD will cause huge problems to the people as people from within and outside the town visit these hospitals for treatment.

CPI(M) leader Sanjay Chauhan said that more than 45 days have passed since nationwide lockdown was imposed but the state government still has not been able to formulate any concrete strategy to deal with coronavirus. Neither the government is able to conduct enough tests nor they have any concrete plan to quarantine the patients.

Most of the districts do not have proper quarantine centres as many of them lack essential services like food and cleanliness whereas some quarantine centres in Chamba and Kullu districts and in Jogindernagar in Mandi district are in very poor conditions, he added.

He alleged that due to the state government’s discriminatory attitude towards people who are being quarantined and allowing people to home quarantine, Covid-19 cases have increased in the state in the last four days.

CPI(M) has demanded that Indus Hospital, Shimla should be turned into a dedicated Covid-19 hospital and to make better arrangements for quarantine at the local level. If the state government cannot provide quarantine in government buildings then arrangements should be made in hotels like in other states.