Road mishaps in Karnal claim two lives

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 22:46 IST

Two people were killed in as many road accidents in Karnal on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Satpal Singh,38, of Rangana village of Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh and Subodh Kumar, 18, a migrant labourer from Bihar.

As per police, the first accident took place on the Karnal-Meerut road on the outskirts of city when a truck coming from the opposite direction hit Satpal’s bike, killing him on the spot.

The police sent his body for the postmortem examination to Karnal’s Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and informed his family.

However, the truck driver managed to flee the spot.

The police have impounded his vehicle and started an investigation to identify the truck driver.

In the second case, victim Subhodh was killed when a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction hit his motorcycle on NH-44 near Nirmal Kutia Chowk of Karnal.

The police said that his body was sent for the autopsy and a probe was underway. Meanwhile, the other motorcyclist has also been hospitalised and his condition is said to be stable.