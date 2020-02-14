e-paper
Road rage in Mohali: Couple assaulted, 4 men booked

Road rage in Mohali: Couple assaulted, 4 men booked

As both sides argued, Pandey called his friends and they roughed up the three, tearing the woman’s clothes.

chandigarh Updated: Feb 14, 2020 01:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Four persons were booked on Wednesday in a case of road rage after they assaulted a couple and their relative whose car narrowly missed hitting a scooter near Dhakoli on February 8.

The couple, residents of Mamta Enclave in Dhakoli and the woman’s brother-in-law were in the car near the Panchkula flyover when a man identified later as Ravikant Pandey overtook them on his scooter. As he was driving rashly, their car almost hit him when another vehicle came from the opposite side.

An agitated Pandey then intercepted the couple’s car and started verbally abusing them. As both sides argued, Pandey called his friends and they roughed up the three, tearing the woman’s clothes. They left the spot only when a crowd started collecting there.

A case was registered against Ravikant and three others, including Shashi Pandey, Rishikant Pandey and Himanshu alias Billa, also residents of Mamta enclave, under sections 323, 341, 506, 354 B of the IPC at the Dhakoli police station.

top news
