RS Polls: BJP to get two seats, Congress one

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 22:35 IST

BJP’s Ram Chandra Jangra, party’s national vice-president Dushyant Kumar Gautam and Congress leader Deepender Hooda are set to enter Rajya Sabha from Haryana.

The three leaders filed their nominations for the Upper House seats from Haryana on Friday, the last date of filing nominations.

Given the prevailing strength of MLAs of the ruling BJP (40) and opposition Congress (31) in the assembly, polling is unlikely to be held and all three candidates are likely to be elected without voting.

While Jangra, a backward class BJP leader from Haryana, and Deepender, son of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, have filed nominations for the biennial election to two Rajya Sabha seats getting vacant on April 9, Gautam has filed nomination for bypoll to fill up a casual vacancy whose term is ending on August 1, 2022. The casual vacancy has arisen following the resignation of former Union minister Birender Singh.

The two regular vacancies are occurring due to the resignation of BJP’s Ram Kumar Kashyap and the expiry of the term of Congress leader Kumari Selja on April 9.

Jangra, who comes from Rohtak district, is a former chairman of Haryana Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections Welfare Corporation and Gautam is a scheduled caste leader from Delhi who spearheaded the campaign to restore the demolished Guru Ravidas temple in the national capital.

There are five Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana. According to the Election Commission schedule, the scrutiny of nominations will be held on March 16 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 18. Polling and counting of votes, if needed, will be held on March 26.