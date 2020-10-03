Ruckus in Chandigarh’s Mauli Jagran after eatery owner refuses to extend credit

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 01:08 IST

An eatery owner was attacked after he refused to extend credit to a few men in Chandigarh’s Mauli Jagran, police said on Friday. The accused also damaged a large number of vehicles parked on the roadside with sticks and stones, and ransacked a couple of houses.

Shopkeeper Kunal in his complaint said he operated a chicken corner outside his house, and for the last few days, Lakhan, Neema, Salim and Sonu, all residents of the same locality, had been frequenting his shop, partaking in the wares for free. Whenever he would ask for money, they would assure him of payment at a later time, Kunal told the police.

On Thursday night, however, Kunal refused to serve them till they cleared pending dues, after which Lakhan got angry and threatened him before leaving.

Two hours later, Lakhan brought along Neema, Salim, Sonu, Shammi, Sandeep, Smikaran, Surya, Nanu, Shiva, Rinku, Toni and others, who barged into Kunal’s house and assaulted him.

The accused damaged a large number of vehicles parked on the roadside with sticks and stones, and in the rampage, ransacked Kunal’s cousin’s house and his employee Rohit Bihari’s house, Kunal alleged.

Kunal further alleged that the accused even stole jewellery from his house and attempts were also made to kill his pet dog. A case of rioting was registered and police detained four people involved in the attack.

Sec-35 advocate booked under Disaster Management Act

Meanwhile, an advocate of Sector 35, whose house lies in a containment zone, was booked under the Disaster Management Act by moving out. Naresh Dilawari was booked on the complaint of one Leeon Chand, the nodal officer and in-charge of the containment zone. The allegations were that Dilawari went out despite being advised not to do so. He was rude with the duty officer who even offered to bring whatever he needed from outside.

Sonepat loses purse to snatchers

A Sonepat resident lost his purse to three unidentified persons who came on a motorcycle, the police said on Friday. Amit Kumar, who works as a driver, told the police the bike-borne men snatched his purse containing ₹3,000 in Mauli Jagran on Thursday. A case was registered.