Running clinic, PG from house in Chandigarh? Brace for higher water charges

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 00:40 IST

The Chandigarh municipal corporation has proposed to levy commercial water charges on people living in residential buildings but who are indulging in any kind of commercial activity.

The proposal will be tabled in the MC General House meeting on December 30 and if approved, the MC will conduct a survey in the city to identify such buildings and then impose new water charges accordingly.

At present, the MC levies domestic charges on all such buildings. The tariff under the domestic category varies between ₹2 per kilo litre and ₹8 per kilo litre, depending on the water consumption. The commercial charges are ₹15 per kilo litre (see box). The occupant undertaking commercial or professional activity will have to take a separate water meter. The existing meter will be for the residential portion of the building. If approved, it will be applicable in both urban and rural areas, said MC commissioner KK Yadav.

He said the professional or commercial activities include health clinics, coaching centres or lawyers’ chambers. MC chief engineer Shailender Singh said paying guest (PG) accommodations running in residential areas will also be covered under commercial activity. Identifying PGs will be a challenge though, he said.

ESTATE OFFICE RULES TO BE APPLICABLE

The MC will depend on the estate offices rules as far as imposing commercial water charges are concerned.

An official privy to the development said the estate office has allowed certain commercial activities within residential areas. For instance, lawyers are allowed to practice within 50 square metres of space in his house, which means that they are exempted from commercial water charges. “But during the survey, if the space being used for practice is found to be beyond the permissible limit, the occupant will be charged commercial rates,” he added.

In certain villages, situation is vice versa. The MC has already given commercial water connection to shops even as occupants have constructed rooms behind it for residential purpose.

In this situation, they can apply for domestic water connection for area under residential premises.

WATER TARIFF HIKE ON CARDS

The MC General House will also take up a proposal to hike water tariff. The MC has proposed to double the water charges across all categories as already highlighted by HT on December 25.