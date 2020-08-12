e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Rupnagar CJM to high court: ‘Illegal nakas collecting royalty from mining trucks’

Rupnagar CJM to high court: ‘Illegal nakas collecting royalty from mining trucks’

During hearing of a petition on illegal mining issue on February 19, the government had told court that there are no illegal check points/barriers near the mining sites in Rupnagar

chandigarh Updated: Aug 12, 2020 16:01 IST
Surender Sharma
Surender Sharma
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
(HT Photo )
         

A report submitted to the Punjab and Haryana high court by a judicial officer has revealed that illegal checkpoints are rampant and exist in Rupnagar district for collection of ‘royalty’ from trucks carrying mining material.

The report has been prepared by Harsimranjit Singh, chief judicial magistrate-cum-secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Rupnagar.

During hearing of a petition on illegal mining issue on February 19, the government had told court that there are no illegal check points/barriers near the mining sites in Rupnagar. As counsel for petitioner had controverted the statement, the high court had sought a report from secretary, DLSA.

Hindustantimes

The officer has listed out seven locations where he found the illegal nakas in place on three different dates. The officer has submitted photos and videos of these nakas and collection being made. The report says, he interacted with locals, drivers, passers-by and even those involved in collections. While some checkpoints are operating out of dhabas, some are in residential areas. One such naka was found near a police post. “ ...( those contacted) unanimously confirmed that no truck carrying sand and gravel is being allowed to cross these points without paying ‘royalty’. In fact ‘royalty’ is being charged / collected by the crusher owners from the truck/ tippers of sand and gravel at the start of their journey and ‘parchi’ (slip) in this regard is being issued to truck/ tipper drivers which is cross-checked at these illegal checkpoints,” the report says.

tags
top news
4 big reasons why Congress brought Sachin Pilot back into the fold
4 big reasons why Congress brought Sachin Pilot back into the fold
Two HAL light combat choppers deployed in Ladakh
Two HAL light combat choppers deployed in Ladakh
Kerala shrines under Devaswom Board to open next week; Sabarimala stays shut
Kerala shrines under Devaswom Board to open next week; Sabarimala stays shut
BJP’s horse-trading politics defeated in Rajasthan, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
BJP’s horse-trading politics defeated in Rajasthan, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Chinese woman, 68, tests Covid-19 positive after recovering in February
Chinese woman, 68, tests Covid-19 positive after recovering in February
Eyewitness reveals strong mob gathered, pelted stones at police
Eyewitness reveals strong mob gathered, pelted stones at police
‘He’s off my Christmas list’: Broad reacts after father slaps fine
‘He’s off my Christmas list’: Broad reacts after father slaps fine
Bengaluru clashes: Watch how group of Muslim youth protected police station
Bengaluru clashes: Watch how group of Muslim youth protected police station
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 VaccinePM ModiSanjay DuttBengaluru ViolenceCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In