e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / RWAs in Chandigarh oppose imposition of TDS on park maintenance by MC

RWAs in Chandigarh oppose imposition of TDS on park maintenance by MC

There are around 1,800 neighbourhood parks in Chandigarh and of these, nearly 700 are being maintained by the RWAs

chandigarh Updated: Jul 20, 2020 00:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
(Representative image/HT)
         

The resident welfare associations (RWAs) of the city have opposed the municipal corporation’s (MC) renewed action of imposing TDS (tax deducted at source) on them for maintaining neighbourhood parks.

MC has been asking the local RWAs maintaining neighbourhood parks and public toilets either to get themselves registered with the income tax department or else seek exemption from payment of income tax, otherwise MC would start deducting TDS from their bills of payment.

There are around 1,800 neighbourhood parks in Chandigarh and of these, nearly 700 are being maintained by the RWAs. They are paid ₹2.48 per square metre, and the rates haven’t been revised since 2013.

In June 2020, the MC sent memos to all RWAs, imposing 2% TDS liability on them, and making it mandatory for them to get PAN (Permanent Account Number) to pay the TDS. It is reported that if RWAs do not get PAN, they will be considered as individuals and will be liable to pay 20% tax as per the provisions under the Income Tax Act.

“TDS deduction on receipts of reimbursement of expenditure incurred by welfare societies on maintenance of neighborhood parks is totally illogical and unjustified. There was no such condition in the MOU signed by us with the MC,” said JP Yadav, president of Sector 37 RWA.

Vinod Vashisht, convener of City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations (CFORWO), said “We have gone through the MOU issued by the MC to the concerned RWAs and relevant provisions of the I-T Act. Payments to RWAs by MC for maintenance of parks do not come under the purview of TDS.”

“All our members are extending voluntary honorary services in maintaining the green cover in the city. Neither are we vendors of the MC, nor are they our customers. How can such an activity be considered under the purview of income tax?” said Som Nath Saini, president of Sector 27 RWA.

“Imposing TDS at 20% on a society like ours having no PAN or Aadhaar is totally uncalled for. Our society has no profit function and we don’t want to remain unconstructively occupied in I-T works,” voiced Kuljinder Sra, general secretary of Sector 33 RWA.

“The central government has reduced the rates of TDS on various non-salaried transactions by 25% with effect from May 14, 2020, hence, sending TDS notices for activities not covered under the purview of IT Act, are totally uncalled for,” said Vashisht.

top news
Rajasthan’s SOG at Manesar again to quiz rebel MLA allegedly named in audio tape
Rajasthan’s SOG at Manesar again to quiz rebel MLA allegedly named in audio tape
Mob torches vehicles, attacks police in Bengal after teenager’s ‘rape and murder’
Mob torches vehicles, attacks police in Bengal after teenager’s ‘rape and murder’
Surging attacks by Baloch separatists increase risks, costs of BRI projects in Pak: Report
Surging attacks by Baloch separatists increase risks, costs of BRI projects in Pak: Report
PM Narendra Modi takes stock of Covid-19 situation in various states
PM Narendra Modi takes stock of Covid-19 situation in various states
Trump calls Joe Biden ‘not competent’ to lead US, says ‘he’s mentally shot’
Trump calls Joe Biden ‘not competent’ to lead US, says ‘he’s mentally shot’
Indian Oil’s 300,000 bpd east coast refinery to be shut for 3 weeks
Indian Oil’s 300,000 bpd east coast refinery to be shut for 3 weeks
Florida coronavirus ‘out of control,’ need to close down again: Ex-HHS Chief
Florida coronavirus ‘out of control,’ need to close down again: Ex-HHS Chief
‘Community transmission not a surprise’: Ganga Ram Hospital doctor backs IMA 
‘Community transmission not a surprise’: Ganga Ram Hospital doctor backs IMA 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In