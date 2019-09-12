e-paper
Thursday, Sep 12, 2019

Ryan pupils win medals in skating tournament

Sampreet and Nitpreet won one silver and bronze medal each. Harsimrat won two bronze medals and Abhijot of Class 2 won one bronze.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 12, 2019 11:49 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Winners of a skating tournament.
Winners of a skating tournament.(HT)
         

Students of Ryan International School bagged 18 medals in the tricity skating carnival.

Harjot of Class 3 won a silver and bronze medal. Ekamjot of Class 3 won two silver medals. Arshdeep and Navdeep of Class 4 won gold medals.

Harjot of Class 3 won a silver and bronze medal. Ekamjot of Class 3 won two silver medals. Arshdeep and Navdeep of Class 4 won gold medals.

Jasmeet Kaur won one silver and Gursimran won one bronze medal. The principal congratulated the winners and lauded the efforts of their mentors.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 11:47 IST

