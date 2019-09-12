Ryan pupils win medals in skating tournament

chandigarh

Students of Ryan International School bagged 18 medals in the tricity skating carnival.

Sampreet and Nitpreet won one silver and bronze medal each. Harsimrat won two bronze medals and Abhijot of Class 2 won one bronze.

Harjot of Class 3 won a silver and bronze medal. Ekamjot of Class 3 won two silver medals. Arshdeep and Navdeep of Class 4 won gold medals.

Jasmeet Kaur won one silver and Gursimran won one bronze medal. The principal congratulated the winners and lauded the efforts of their mentors.

