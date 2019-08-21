Sacred Souls students take trip to Rajgarh

chandigarh

Sacred Souls’ School organised an educational trip to camp Peach Valley, Rajgarh, on Tuesday.

Students learnt the tactics for surviving in a disaster such as rappelling, rope climbing, obstacle climbing, flying fox, ladder climbing and Burma bridge. These are effective exercises for the arms, upper back and core which are useful at the time of natural disasters.

It demands the entire body and also the mind. Students explored the area by covering a trekking trail to Goddess Durga and Lord Shiva temple.

Career guidance cell launched at St Kabir

St Kabir Public School, Sector 26, launched a career guidance programme Kabir EduAssist to mentor and guide students to build a strong foundation for a career. This facility is available for all tricity students, Class 9 onwards. Under this programme, students will get assistance in making informed career choices, profile building, skill development, enhance test preparations, training for filing applications for admissions, suggestions for letter of recommendation, essay writing for applications and writing statement of purpose.

Innocent Hearts student shines in karate

Vibhor Aggarwal, a student of Class 8 of Innocent Hearts School, Green Model, participated in an international karate championship and won a gold medal in the U-12, 40kg category organised by All India Seishinkai Shito Ryu Karate Do Federation, member of Government of India and Bengal Olympic Association.

He also won a gold medal in the Independence Karate Championship organised by Seko Kai Karate International India and Bharat Karate Academy.

Vedic Girls students shine in Judo C’ship

Students of Vedic Girls Senior Secondary School shined in the state-level judo championship held at Sports Complex. The students won four silver medals and eight bronze medals. Silver medals were bagged by Anjali , Ranjeet, Jaswinder and Parika. Bronze medals were bagged by Sibi, Suman, Suhaga, Tarandeep, Monika, Shejal and Sahna. The students owed their success to their mentor Priyanka Chaudhary.

Golden Bells wins ball badminton tourney

Students of Golden Bells Public School, Sector 77, represented Mohali district in the 7th State Ball Badminton Championship held at Tarn Taran from Saturday to Tuesday.

As many as 24 teams participated from various districts of all Punjab. The senior team secured the first position and the junior team was third runner up. Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Chaudhary, Vedant, Ankush and Akashdeep Singh were awarded the best players of the championship.

