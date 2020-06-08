e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / SAD condemns Kejriwal for limiting treatment to Delhites in Capital

SAD condemns Kejriwal for limiting treatment to Delhites in Capital

Former minister Daljit Singh Cheema said it was for the first time in the history of the country that a chief minister was discriminating against fellow countrymen

chandigarh Updated: Jun 08, 2020 21:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday condemned Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for his government’s decision that only Delhi residents will be treated in national capital’s government hospitals, and demanded that the decision be withdrawn.

Addressing newsmen here, former minister Daljit Singh Cheema said it was for the first time in the history of the country that a chief minister was discriminating against fellow countrymen. “I would like to ask the Punjab AAP leadership that if a person from Punjab falls ill during a visit to Delhi, will they bring the patient back to Punjab and admit him in a hospital here?” Cheema said.

Stating that the decision was anti-people, Cheema said this was not the first time that Kejriwal had taken such a draconian decision. He said earlier the Delhi chief minister had “forced lakhs of migrants to flee Delhi after denying them ration”.

