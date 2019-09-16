SAD core committee to meet tomorrow to finalise names for bypolls

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 01:00 IST

The Shiroman Akali Dal (SAD) core committee, the party’s highest decision-making body, will meet to finalise names of candidates for bypolls on two assembly constituencies, Jalalabad and Mullanpur Dakha, on Tuesday. Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal will chair the meeting.

These two constituencies fall in the SAD’s share as per a coalition arrangement with the BJP; Mukerian and Phagwara also go to the bypolls, the scheduled for which is expected to be announced shortly.

The Jalalabad seat fell vacant after Sukhbir was elected to the Lok Sabha from Ferozepur this year. Two names from the Rai Sikh community, Puran Singh Majadia, a farmer and Dr Raj Singh, vice-chairman of Punjab State Scheduled Caste Commission are front-runners for a party ticket. The Dakha seat fell vacant after AAP MLA HS Pholka resigned. SAD plans to field former MLA and moneybag Manpreet Singh Ayali from the constituency.

“It is more or less final that Ayali is more or less finalised to contest the bypoll. He is a formidable candidate. We will decide on a candidate from Jalalabad in the core committee,” a senior Akali leader said, on the condition of anonymity.

Mukerian assembly seat became vacant after the demise of Congress MLA Rajnish Babbi. Sources said the BJP was expected to field former MLA, Arunesh Shakir. From Phagwara, which fell vacant after sitting MLA Som Parkash was elected to the Lok Sabha, Parkash’s wife is the front-runner to contest.

