Home / Chandigarh / SAD leaders hell-bent on disturbing law and order: Ghanaur MLA

SAD leaders hell-bent on disturbing law and order: Ghanaur MLA

chandigarh Updated: Dec 21, 2019 22:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Countering the protest by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders, Ghanaur MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur condemned the Akalis and party president Sukhbir Singh Badal for “spreading lies and disturbing the law and order situation” of Patiala district.

“The chief minister’s home district is one of the most peaceful areas in Punjab, but the SAD leaders are hell-bent upon labelling it as a place that has many notorious elements. The SAD leaders are disturbing peace in district by organising such protests,” Jalalpur said during a press conference on Saturday.

“It was a Congress sarpanch who received multiple injuries. The SAD leaders are trying to save the skin of their party workers who were involved in the assault. We have asked police to carry out a detailed investigation so that punitive action can be taken against the accused,” the MLA said.

Meanwhile, SAD leaders held protests outside the office of senior superintendent of police (SSP) against police for allegedly carrying out biased inquiry into the clash that had ensued between the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress workers on November 15.

THE NOV 15 INCIDENT

Around 20 people had entered Kheri Gandian police station and attacked Takhtumajra Congress sarpanch Harsanget Singh, 40, before assaulting him again at a private hospital in Rajpura.

The issue had further escalated after wife of one of the accused, Ameer Singh, died on Friday. The SAD leaders are alleging that Ameer’s wife died due to stress. They claimed that she was issued life threat by Congress workers after her husband got arrested.

The Ghanaur MLA had said no Congress workers had threatened the families of the accused. Jalalpur had raised questions on the working of police during the district grievance redressal committee meeting last month, after which Kheri Gandhia station house officer (SHO) Sohan Singh was suspended for dereliction of duty.

Jalalpur had also courted controversy after a video of him suggesting that the police arrest the family members, especially females, of the accused started making rounds on social media. The Punjab State Women Commission also took suo motu of the MLA’s statement and sought a written explanation.

