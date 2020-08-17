e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / SAD MLA to move HC to recover Rs 20 cr paid by Zirakpur MC to NHAI

SAD MLA to move HC to recover Rs 20 cr paid by Zirakpur MC to NHAI

Money “transferred unconstitutionally,” says NK Sharma, Shiromani Akali Dal MLA from Dera Bassi

chandigarh Updated: Aug 17, 2020 18:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

Payment of Rs 20 crore to the National Highways Authority of India by the Zirakpur municipal council to build an 8 km stretch of service lanes from the Chhat Junction of Proposed Road -7 ( PR-7), with NH-22 near
McDonald’s on the Ambala-Zirakpur stretch is illegal, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA from Dera Bassi
NK Sharma has alleged.

The money, he says, has been “transferred unconstitutionally,” Sharma says , adding that he will move the Punjab and Haryana high court to recover the amount.

Addressing media persons at Zirakpur on Monday, Sharma alleged that the Punjab government had diverted funds illegally from the civic body. “We will move the Punjab and Haryana high court to recover the money as it was meant for providing basic amenities for Zirakpur. We fear that the Punjab government might divert Rs 150 crore of the civic body to some other head.”

The civic body, he said, had failed to improve the basic amenities in the city, displaying a pitiable lack of involvement in the town’s welfare. Nothing had been done about the damaged roads, choked sewerage and non-functional street lights, he said.

In response, MC executive officer Sandeep Tewari said the money had been paid on the instructions of the Punjab government. “Moreover as per the agreement with NHAI, we are charging cess of Rs 5 lakh per project, which is coming up within 1 km of the road of MC limits. We have already collected Rs 1.75 crore from the one-time cess from any project, he said.

top news
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
Demise of Pandit Jasraj leaves deep void in Indian cultural sphere: PM Modi
Demise of Pandit Jasraj leaves deep void in Indian cultural sphere: PM Modi
At India-Japan Summit next month, Modi and Abe to sign off on key military pact
At India-Japan Summit next month, Modi and Abe to sign off on key military pact
‘Ready to work with India’: China reacts to Modi’s Independence Day speech
‘Ready to work with India’: China reacts to Modi’s Independence Day speech
In poll-bound Bihar, changed equations to create ample room for party hopping
In poll-bound Bihar, changed equations to create ample room for party hopping
Raina reveals why he and Dhoni decided to announce retirement on Aug 15
Raina reveals why he and Dhoni decided to announce retirement on Aug 15
US announces new restrictions on China’s Huawei to limit technology access
US announces new restrictions on China’s Huawei to limit technology access
Watch: IAF chopper rescues man stuck in heavy flow of water at Chhattisgarh’s dam
Watch: IAF chopper rescues man stuck in heavy flow of water at Chhattisgarh’s dam
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In