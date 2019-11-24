e-paper
Sunday, Nov 24, 2019

Safeguard the rule of law, SC Judge to Panjab University students

Around 800 graduates and post graduates of University Institute Of Legal Studies(UILS), department of laws and PU Swami Sarvanand Giri Regional Centre, Hoshiarpur, were awarded degrees at the convocation

chandigarh Updated: Nov 24, 2019 01:10 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Former Vikram Singh being awarded law degree at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Saturday.
Former Vikram Singh being awarded law degree at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Saturday.(HT Photo)
         

Justice Surya Kant, judge, Supreme Court of India, on Saturday said that law students should always practice pristine standards of profession and safeguard the rule of law.

Justice Surya Kant was speaking during the fourth annual law convocation of Panjab University. He said, “Students must practice pristine standards of personal and professional conduct so as to uphold the unimpeachable freedom, relevance and prestige of the judiciary.”

Around 800 graduates and post graduates of University Institute Of Legal Studies(UILS), department of laws and PU Swami Sarvanand Giri Regional Centre, Hoshiarpur, were awarded degrees at the convocation.

While reminding the students about the role of judiciary, he said, “Students need to be vigilant and alert to the changing realities and should always fight for the marginalised and the under-privileged.”

“We find advocates from PU everywhere in different courts and it is an honour to be studying at this university,” he said.

He also said both five-year and three-year law degrees have their own benefits but three-year law degree holders tend to choose law as a career more often than the five-year law students.

UILS director Rattan Singh said, “The credit of all the achievements of the department goes to the faculty members and students for their hard work and commitment.”

PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar lauded both the UILS and department of laws for their achievements and expressed hope that students would continue to achieve more and spread the lustre of PU across the globe.

Anu Chatrath, dean, faculty of laws, said, “As many as 23 medal winners will be awarded a cash award of ₹2100 each under the aegis of GK Chatrath Memorial Fund.”

Vikram Singh, who was serving in the Indian Air Force(IAF) prior to joining Panjab University as the security officer, was among the law students who were conferred upon degrees during the fourth annual law convocation of the varsity.

Singh said, “Age is no bar for education and I am feeling very proud after getting a law degree. Being a security officer, law has always been a part of me.”

Singh, who is from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, joined the department of laws in 2013 and completed his degree in 2016. He has also served in Kargil operations in 1999, in Uttarlai, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

He said, “I have served my country at various places including Awantipora (J&K), Mumbai, Baroda and Jaisalmer. During the Kargil war, I was posted at Uttarlai in Rajasthan.”

After serving PU for more than 11 years now, Singh has around nine years left in service at the varsity. “I have around nine years left here and it has been an amazing journey so far. I am already providing legal advice to needy people and am planning to continue to do so after my tenure at PU.”

ABILITY IN DISABILITY

Among those who were conferred upon degrees during the convocation, was wheelchair-bound Ravinder Kumar. Belonging to a small village near Shahabad Markanda in Ambala, Ravinder also joined the department of laws in 2013 and completed his degree in 2016.

Kumar, who also has a masters degree in English and a post graduate diploma in translation, is working at the Punjab and Haryana High Court as a senior assistant. He said, “I have faced a lot of problems but my family and friends have always stood by me. With plenty of hard work I have achieved this feat.”

“Parents who have disabled children should never feel that they are incapable of doing anything instead they should find ability in disability and support their children,” he added.

