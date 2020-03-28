Coronavirus curfew: Salaries will be disbursed on time, assure banks in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 01:03 IST

In what comes as a relief to residents, banks in the city have ensured there will be no delay in disbursal of salaries despite the lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

A senior State Bank of India (SBI)official said, “Bank branches dealing with salaries are mostly operational. Salaries will be credited immediately after receiving files and instructions from the department concerned. Also, most departments are crediting salaries through internet banking or other digital platforms. Therefore, there won’t be a delay.”

Meanwhile, banks are working in close coordination with authorities to ensure sufficient cash in ATMs.

The UT administration in its order on March 26 had allowed 28 branches of public sector banks to operate during the curfew from 11am to 3pm. Also, the administration had directed ATMs of every bank to remain open.

Ashok Goel, manager at Punjab National Bank’s central pension processing centre in Sector 17B, said, “We are doing our job as usual. We disburse pensions to over 3 lakh accounts in Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. Pensions will be credited on time.”

“Salaries of employees won’t be delayed either,” said Goel, who is also the vice-president of the All India Punjab National Bank Officers Association.

HDFC bank’s zonal head for corporate salaries, Manish Manglesh said, “We are operating from different locations. There won’t be any problem disbursing salaries and these will be credited on time.”