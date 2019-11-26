Sangrur: Have not received salaries since September, claim DIET staff

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 22:18 IST

The teaching staff employed under 17 District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET) across Punjab have not received their salaries since September. The staff are alleging that they have written to the director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) twice, but are unsure of getting even December’s salaries.

The staff, including lecturers, senior lecturers and other academic employees, submitted a memorandum to Sangrur DIET principal Darampal Singla on Tuesday, demanding release of their salaries.

Lecturer Balbir Chand said that the staff of all 17 units in state have requested the SCERT director to release the salaries on multiple occasions but to no avail.

“The staff is facing economic issues as it is difficult to run a household without any salary. We have submitted a memorandum of demands to the SCERT director, but he is not paying heed to our issue. We will intensify the protest if the salaries are not released at the earliest,” said Chand.

DIETs are being jointly run by the central and state governments on 60:40 fund ratio. Meanwhile, SCERT director Inderjit Singh could not be contacted for a comment in this regard, despite repeated phone calls and text messages.