Sangrur man held with 3 stolen cars in Ludhiana

Police arrested a 30-year-old Sangrur man for stealing cars from the kisan melas organised on Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) campus.

The police have also recovered three Maruti Suzuki Zen cars from the accused, identified as Satgur Singh of Lehragaga in Sangrur. Police said he used to visit kisan melas at PAU with his father, and planned to steal cars from the parking for easy money.

Police said he had stolen a car during a mela in March last year and the other two on September 20 and 21 this year.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 3) Gurpreet Kaur Purewal said the police arrested the accused following a tip-off and recovered a car from his possession on Thursday. Following information provided by him, the police recovered the two other cars from Haryana, which he had sold using fake documents.

A case has already been registered under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the PAU police station. The accused was produced before the court on Friday and remanded in three-day police custody.

Targeted Zen cars

PAU station house officer inspector Paramdeep Singh said, “The accused said he targeted only Maruti Zen cars as these are easy to unlock. Moreover, the owners of the cars did not follow up the case seriously as the vehicles were already worn out.”

