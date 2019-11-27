Sangrur soldier killed near Kupwara cremated

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 22:22 IST

Soldier Manpreet Singh, 22, who was killed at the LOC near Kupwara in Kashmir on November 26, was cremated with full state and military honours at his native village, Longowal, here on Wednesday.

Manpreet had joined the 18 Sikh Regiment in March, 2018. He is survived by his parents and two siblings.

The cremation was attended by Sangrur additional deputy commissioner (general) Rajesh Tripathi, Sangrur sub-divisional magistrate Babandeep Singh Walia, district Congress chief Rajinder Singh Raja and locals.

Col Rajwant Singh, deputy director of defence services welfare unit in Sangrur, said that according to the letter we received, Manpreet was a battle casualty. He has been cremated with full state and military honours, he said.