e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 10, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Sanitation worker killed, another injured in Karnal accident

Sanitation worker killed, another injured in Karnal accident

A tractor trolley allegedly hit their bike while they were on their way back home from work

chandigarh Updated: May 10, 2020 21:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Hindustantimes
         

A 38-year-old sanitation worker was killed, while another sustained severe injuries, as a tractor trolley hit their bike near Bahlolpur village in Karnal district.

The deceased has been identified as Jaina Ram of Chochra village of Assandh sub-division. Rajesh Kumar of the same village, who was injured in the incident, has been hospitalised.

Both were contractual sanitation workers with the Karnal municipal corporation.

According to the police, the incident took place late on Saturday evening when they were returning to their village from work. As they reached near Bahlolpur village, a tractor trolley allegedly hit their bike, following which they were rushed to Karnal civil hospital. However, Jaina was declared brought dead. The driver of the tractor fled the spot, police said.

Investigation officer Karambir Singh said a case has been registered under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC against the unknown tractor driver. The probe is on to nab the accused, said Singh.

top news
Security forces on red alert ahead of terror bombing threat in Kashmir
Security forces on red alert ahead of terror bombing threat in Kashmir
Former PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS’ cardio-thoracic ward
Former PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS’ cardio-thoracic ward
Passenger train ops to resume from Tuesday; online booking begins tomorrow
Passenger train ops to resume from Tuesday; online booking begins tomorrow
Karnataka sees biggest single day jump with 54 new Covid-19 cases
Karnataka sees biggest single day jump with 54 new Covid-19 cases
What does the US-China rift mean for the world? | Opinion
What does the US-China rift mean for the world? | Opinion
Thackeray set to enter Legislative Council unopposed after Congress withdraws nominee
Thackeray set to enter Legislative Council unopposed after Congress withdraws nominee
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
Covid-19: Vikram Chandra discusses how govt can solve migrant crisis
Covid-19: Vikram Chandra discusses how govt can solve migrant crisis
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In