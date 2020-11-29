e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Sanitising tunnels, open langars planned for Gurpurab

Sanitising tunnels, open langars planned for Gurpurab

Some religious places will hand over packaged langar to devotees while others will serve it outdoors

chandigarh Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 21:32 IST
Rajanbir Singh
Rajanbir Singh
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Gurdwara Bag Shaheedan at Sector 44 in Chandigarh.
Gurdwara Bag Shaheedan at Sector 44 in Chandigarh.(HT Photo)
         

Sanitising tunnels, social distancing and open langars (community meals) cooked and served with safety measures in place will be part of the celebrations for the 551st Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak on Monday.

“We have instructed gurdwaras to start langar between 12 noon to 12:30 pm to manage the rush better. Earlier the timings were from 1:30 pm to 2:00 pm during peak rush hours. Around 5,000 devotees can be expected at the big gurdwaras in the city,” said Tara Singh, president, Chandigarh Samuh Gurdwara Prabandhak Sangathan.

Singh, who is also the chairman of the Sector 38 Gurdwara, said they were expecting a big turnout as they had received over 3,000 visitors over Diwali.

Sanitising tunnel in Sector 8

Bhupinder Singh, finance secretary of the Sector 8 Gurdwara, said an automatic sanitiser tunnel had been set up for visitors walking in. The langar hall there, however, will be closed and packaged food handed out to devotees.

Open langar

This time, to prevent transmission of Covid-19 in closed halls, the Sector 34 Gurdwara will be serving food in an open ground close by. “We will put carpets in the park near the market since it is safer to seat people in open spaces,” said manager Amarjeet Singh.

Food will also be served outdoors at the Sector 20 Gurdwara in its parking area, said its president Gurinder Bir Singh.

Glass, fibreglass panels

For the devotees to bow down before the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sector 19 Gurdwara will have a special polycarbonate sheet, which will be sanitised after 10 to 15 minute intervals, said the president of the religious place, Tejinder Pal Singh. Similarly, the Sector 8 Gurudwara will have a glass panel for the devotees, which will be sanitised frequently.

top news
Viral video: Gehlot calls Dotasara for discussion, BJP demands CM’s resignation
Viral video: Gehlot calls Dotasara for discussion, BJP demands CM’s resignation
Search teams locate debris of Navy’s MiG-29K, pilot still missing
Search teams locate debris of Navy’s MiG-29K, pilot still missing
Farmers’ protest: Amarinder Singh questions Khattar’s Covid-19 concerns
Farmers’ protest: Amarinder Singh questions Khattar’s Covid-19 concerns
Pak goes on overdrive over Kashmir at OIC, glosses over the snub
Pak goes on overdrive over Kashmir at OIC, glosses over the snub
Farmers call Burari protest site ‘open jail’, block 5 entry points to Delhi
Farmers call Burari protest site ‘open jail’, block 5 entry points to Delhi
‘I wasn’t there’: Man charged in family’s death near Disney
‘I wasn’t there’: Man charged in family’s death near Disney
Mahakumbh 2021 prep is changing face of Haridwar, here’s how
Mahakumbh 2021 prep is changing face of Haridwar, here’s how
Amit Shah holds roadshow in Hyderabad, dares KCR to admit ‘alliance’ with AIMIM
Amit Shah holds roadshow in Hyderabad, dares KCR to admit ‘alliance’ with AIMIM
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In