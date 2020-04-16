e-paper
SCD College invites entries for its annual magazine 'Satluj' again

Earlier, the last date for submitting the entries was March 31, but considering the current situation amid the coronavirus outbreak, the college has decided to extend the deadline for submitting the entries till further notice

chandigarh Updated: Apr 16, 2020 19:38 IST
Harvinder Kaur
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
With an aim to keep the students engaged during the lockdown period, SCD Government College, Ludhiana, has once again invited entries for its annual college magazine ‘Satluj’.
With an aim to keep the students engaged during the lockdown period, the Satish Chander Dhawan (SCD) Government College, Civil Lines, has once again invited entries for its annual college magazine ‘Satluj’.

Though the last date for submitting the entries was March 31, but considering the current situation amid the coronavirus outbreak, the college has decided to extend the deadline for submitting the entries till further notice, college authorities said.

“We had received very few entries till March end, now that the students are staying at home and have enough time for their creative pursuits, so we have decided to invite the entries again. We have asked the students to use this lockdown period productively by engaging in various creative activities,” college principal Dharam Sandhu said.

The magazine, launched in 1930, is released in the month of May every year. It includes writings in form of poems, essays on various topics, current events and personal experiences of the students, in any of the three languages— English, Punjab and Hindi.

“The college magazine is a platform for the students to give expression to their literary talents. The magazine also documents all the important milestones that we as an institution have achieved in the past,” Sandhu said, adding that the college is also providing online classes to the students so that they don’t have to compromise with their studies.

“Usually 20% of the total students send their entries for the magazine. Every year we receive around 800 to 1,000 entries. However, this year till March end the response was poor,” said Ashwani Bhalla, professor, department of commerce and business innovation.

All the entries are screened by the magazine committee comprising student editors and teachers. The college has informed students to send their entries via e-mail, said Bhalla who is also a member of the magazine committee.

As the college, established in 1920, has started its centenary celebrations with various cultural events, the theme of most of the writings will be based on college’s journey so far, he added.

