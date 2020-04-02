SCERT promotes students to next class amid lockdown

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 00:12 IST

​ Amid the lockdown in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak, the joy of students of pre-primary classes to Class 4 knew no bounds when they got to know that they have been promoted to the next class as per the recent orders by State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) director Inderjit Singh.

This is the first time that no parent-teacher meeting has been conducted to declare the results of primary classes where students were handed over report cards specifying their grades and overall percentage.

The move has been taken by the council keeping in mind that the data and results prepared by the teachers have been kept in schools and authorities are being unable to reach the schools to collect the lists due to the lockdown.

As per the Right to Education Act, even if a student from these classes gets an E grade, he/she can be promoted to the next class. Singh said, “As per the Right to Education Act, we can promote the students of these classes to the next class. Amid lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, it is not feasible to reach schools to get the results. So, we have promoted the students.”

​As per sources, 92,000 students of pre-primary classes to Class 4 have been promoted to the next class.

PERFORMANCE EVALUATED IN MARCH FIRST WEEK

​​The performance of students of all these classes was evaluated in March first week and teachers have prepared the lists and report cards.

​Jaswinder Kaur, head teacher of Government Primary School, Chanan Devi, said, “Around 500 students are enrolled till Class 4 and all have been promoted to the next standard as per the council instructions. The results have been uploaded on the ePunjab web portal as per the orders. A message informing the parents that their wards have been promoted to the next class has been sent on a WhatsApp group formed by the teachers.”

​ Sushil Kumar, a parent, said, “My children are studying in Class 2 and Class 4 at Government Primary School (GPS), Haibowal Khurd. On Tuesday, we got a message that both of them have been promoted to the next class. I was overjoyed and told my children about their results. For the past two weeks, both have been helping their mother in household chores and have been repeatedly saying that they miss learning lessons through projectors at school.”

​The authorities at GPS, Haibowal Khurd, have informed the parents about the results of their wards through the WhatsApp groups formed by class teachers. Shivani Sood, school head, said, “Many parents do not have smartphones and internet access, so we had called them to inform them about the results of their wards,” adding that she had also sensitised the students about coronavirus and distributed masks and ration to the underprivileged students on March 19.