Sector 17 murder: Fourth accused lands in police net

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 00:34 IST

The UT police on Wednesday arrested the fourth accused involved in the September 4 murder of a 26-year-old Jind man at the parking lot in Sector 17.

The accused has been identified as Upkar, who, as per preliminary investigation, had called the victim, Tajinder Singh, to the inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) in Sector 17 on September 4.

“Upkar got a girl to send a social media text to Tajinder and call him to the bus stand for a meeting,” said a police official privy to the matter, adding that these claims were being verified.

Police said Upkar will be produced before the court on Thursday.

Earlier on September 16, three gangsters, identified as Vikas Mor, alias Boxer, 20; Gurmeet Singh, alias Dhakalia, 19; and Amit Grover, 18; were arrested in connection with the case. Police had also recovered the .32 bore pistol used to shoot Tajinder. Three live cartridges were also seized from Vikas.

Police said Vikas was a boxer and formed a gang with the other two after dropping out of college. While Vikas and Gurmeet are wanted by the Haryana police in separate criminal cases, Amit, who handled the gang’s social media pages, was out on bail in a rioting case.

Student politics and old rivalry

Police said both the victim and the accused were active in student politics in Jind (Haryana).

The two groups had been involved in multiple altercations in the past too. In April 2019, Vikas’s brother Mohit was allegedly murdered by Tajinder’s gang.

Vikas became the prime suspect in Tajinder’s murder as he was booked on August 19 for killing the latter’s two accomplices, Manish and Jaswant, to avenge Mohit’s murder.

On the day of the crime in Chandigarh, at least six rounds were fired in broad daylight, which also left Tajinder’s friend from Jind, Sandeep, 24, injured. Tajinder had arrived in Chandigarh a day earlier and met Sandeep, who operates a cab in the city. The two had gone to the parking lot opposite the old district courts complex in Sector 17 in Sandeep’s car to meet someone when they were attacked. They were booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 307(attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code besides the Arms Act.

