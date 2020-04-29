e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Senate elections: Panjab University extends last date for enrolment in registered graduate constituency

Senate elections: Panjab University extends last date for enrolment in registered graduate constituency

The decision was taken after the recommendation of a panel constituted to look after work pertaining to the senate elections amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

chandigarh Updated: Apr 29, 2020 19:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The PU senate elections are to be held in August and September this year
The PU senate elections are to be held in August and September this year(HT FILE)
         

Panjab University has decided to extend the last date for fresh enrolment into the registered graduate constituency for the senate elections from April 30 to June 1, registrar Karamjeet Singh said.

The decision was taken after the recommendation of a panel constituted to look after work pertaining to the senate elections amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The PU senate elections are to be held in August and September this year. As many as 15 members are elected from the registered graduate constituency for the 91-member PU senate.

tags
top news
Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM
Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM
Stranded migrant workers, students can go home. MHA sets the ground rules
Stranded migrant workers, students can go home. MHA sets the ground rules
India green-lights UAE, Kuwait request for ex-military doctors, nurses
India green-lights UAE, Kuwait request for ex-military doctors, nurses
LIVE: Despite drop in new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra tally reaches 9,915
LIVE: Despite drop in new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra tally reaches 9,915
Beijing scrambles jets and ships to expel US warship in South China Sea: PLA
Beijing scrambles jets and ships to expel US warship in South China Sea: PLA
These hacks will help tackle your slow internet speed woes during lockdown
These hacks will help tackle your slow internet speed woes during lockdown
Hussey names ‘Best of Enemies’ XI, three Indians make the cut
Hussey names ‘Best of Enemies’ XI, three Indians make the cut
Covid-19: Inside cockpit visuals of US military planes flying over New York
Covid-19: Inside cockpit visuals of US military planes flying over New York
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIrrfan Khan DeathCovid-19 state tallyCOVID-19 LockdownCovid-19 CasesCoronavirus UpdateUttar Pradesh Covid-19 updateIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news