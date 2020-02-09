Senate elections: PU can’t implement code of conduct: Syndicate

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 00:57 IST

A model code of conduct cannot be implemented for the senate elections scheduled later this year, the Panjab University syndicate decided on Saturday.

“The syndicate resolved that since the election process has already been initiated by way of announcement of election schedule from January 24, 2020, and in the absence of provision of any kind of model code of conduct in PU statutes, it is not possible to introduce any such code,” stated a varsity release.

The senate elections are to be held in August and September this year. The syndicate special meeting was called on Saturday to deliberate on the issue on directions from the office of the Vice-President of India, who is also the chancellor of the university.

While the 91-member senate is the apex decision-making body of the varsity, the 16-member syndicate is its executive branch.

“All members were of the opinion that as senate elections involve a seven-month-long process, implementing a code of conduct would affect the functioning of the university,” said a syndicate member, on condition of anonymity. “As the election process has already started, any code of conduct will have a bearing on appointments, transfers and other routine affairs.”

V-C to take care of misconduct

The syndicate members also resolved that if anyone is found involved in any kind of misconduct to influence voters, then the vice-chancellor can take necessary action against that person.

The syndicate’s decision will be forwarded to the chancellor’s office.

The directions from the chancellor’s office to hold special meetings of senate and syndicate had come after Tarun Ghai, a professor in a PU-affiliated college in Ludhiana, had written him a letter on January 28.

Ghai had suggested that under the model code of conduct, senators should not be allowed to go on flying squad duties as members of inspection committees and selection panel members, as these visits could be used for campaigning, canvassing and influencing voters who are professors in affiliated colleges of PU.

On the syndicate’s decision, Ghai said: “Important functions of the university won’t be affected if the code of conduct is drafted in a proper manner. I will again request the chancellor and V-C to look into the matter.”

“Professors are the icons of the society and they are not supposed to be ethical by default, but if someone has raised the issue of implementing a code of conduct in senate elections, I think there is no harm in implementing it,” said former V-C Arun Kumar Grover.

Earlier, the senate meeting that was scheduled on February 9 to discuss the issue was cancelled by the university administration.