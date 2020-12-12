Share security details on bringing Lawrence Bishnoi to Chandigarh: HC to Chandigarh Police

chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked the Chandigarh Police to furnish details of the measures proposed to be taken in case gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is brought to Chandigarh from Rajasthan.

The police have also been asked as to how much manpower and vehicles would be deployed and whether any arrangement is possible for video recording the entire transit.

The details have been sought by the high court bench of justice Gurvinder Singh Gill by December 21 on the plea of Bishnoi, who had submitted that he was actively involved in politics while in DAV College, Sector 10, Chandigarh. He had been active thereafter as well, on account of which he had a lot of political rivalry, leading to his involvement in a large number of cases in Haryana and Punjab.

Bishnoi is now sought to be nominated as accused in some FIRs in Chandigarh as well, his lawyer, Prateek Gupta had told the court. Gupta added that Bishnoi has an apprehension that in case he is brought to Chandigarh on production warrants, he may be eliminated by way of some encounter as was done in the infamous case of Vikas Dubey, the UP gangster who was killed in an encounter earlier this year.

Bishnoi had sought directions that his physical presence in May 2020 FIRs be dispensed with and he be interrogated through video conferencing and if still required to be taken out of jail he be handcuffed. Bishnoi is in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur jail for the past five years.

Police want to bring Bishnoi on production warrants in the firing incident at hotelier-businessman Rakesh Singla’s Sector 33 bungalow on May 31. Police also suspect his role in other firing incidents and crimes reported thereafter.