Sherpur Chowk flyover: Crater in retaining wall repaired; only rain chute damaged, say NHAI officials

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 22:35 IST

Around two weeks after the Sherpur Chowk flyover, part of Jalandhar-Panipat highway (NH-44), was opened for traffic, a rain chute of the bridge was damaged on Thursday, spreading panic among the city residents as a crater formed in the retaining wall of the bridge’s approach road.

While a hue and cry was raised that the retaining wall of the approach road had been damaged, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials said only a chute drain was damaged due to heavy rainfall and no damage had been reported to the retaining wall of the bridge. The damaged portion has been repaired, officials said.

Social activist Gurnoor Singh, who had highlighted the issue on Thursday, said, “The retaining wall was also damaged as the soil underneath the road eroded. Fortunately, any major tragedy was averted. An inquiry should be marked in the case as the damage has been caused due to the inferior quality material used by the contractor.”

NHAI officials however said that it was a minor incident, which is normally reported during monsoon. The rain chutes are established to drain out water from the bridge and rainwater might have eroded the soil underneath the chute, they said.

Yogesh Chandra, NHAI project director, said, “No damage was reported to the retaining wall and the rain chute was repaired by Thursday night. The bridge is open for traffic.”