Shimla locals come out to support cops suspended for ‘using force’ on youth creating ruckus

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 22:40 IST

Residents of 22 panchayats of Chopal sub-division in Shimla district turned out in large number at Nerwa town to support two cops who have been put under suspension for allegedly using force to deter some youth creating ruckus under the influence of alcohol.

A probe has been ordered against the third police officer.

The incident took place on November 25 when locals complained about some youth allegedly creating ruckus in the town under the influence of alcohol. They were also involved in a clash with another group, they added. Police intervened after being informed by the locals.

A video of incident was widely share on social media.

The youth were rounded up for questioning and released. Later, they filed a complaint against the police personnel for allegedly using force following which action was taken against them.

Demanding to revoke the suspension, residents of 22 panchayats called a bandh in Nerwa and took out a protest march in the town. The villagers demanded that the suspended cops be reinstated and the probe against them be dropped.

They said the brawl on November 25 could have taken a fatal turn had the cops not intervened on time.

“The use of force against the accused was justified as they were openly threatening the commuters and also clashed with the cops when they tried to stop them,” said a protester Rakesh Chauhan.

Another local Ramesh said the “government should have looked into facts before taking action against the cops”.

“What is the use of deploying police if they can’t use force when required,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shimla superintendent of police (SP) Omapati Jamwal said they have not received the demand of the protesters yet.

“It is learnt that the villagers are not happy about suspension of cops. The additional SP rank officer is probing the matter and the department will proceed as per the report,” he said.